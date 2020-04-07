Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai district formed

The new district has been created after the bifurcation of Nagapattinam district

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued a Government Order formally notifying the formation of the State’s 38th district with Mayiladuthurai as its headquarters. The new district has been created after the bifurcation of Nagapattinam district.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said that the Commissioner of Revenue Administration was authorised to take the needed steps for the new district after the completion of the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Last month, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had suo motu announced in the Assembly that Nagapattinam district would be bifurcated to form Mayiladuthurai district.

