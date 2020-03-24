Tamil Nadu

Nagapattinam to be bifurcated to create Mayiladuthurai district, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The creation of a separate district has been a long-pending demand in Mayiladuthurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said Nagapattinam district will be bifurcated and a new district formed with Mayiladuthurai as its headquarters. He made the announcement at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Local residents and traders in Mayiladuthurai have been for long demanding the formation of a district in their region. Mayiladuthurai will be the 38th district in Tamil Nadu.

The other districts that were created in recent months are Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tenkasi and Kallakurichi.

