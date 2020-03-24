Nagapattinam to be bifurcated to create Mayiladuthurai district, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said Nagapattinam district will be bifurcated and a new district formed with Mayiladuthurai as its headquarters. He made the announcement at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Local residents and traders in Mayiladuthurai have been for long demanding the formation of a district in their region. Mayiladuthurai will be the 38th district in Tamil Nadu.

The other districts that were created in recent months are Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tenkasi and Kallakurichi.