Tamil Nadu

Masks for ₹5: A Gudiyatham Municipality initiative

The Gudiyatham Municipality in Vellore district has made available affordable face masks at ₹5 per piece in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks are dispensed through a vending machine placed at the Municipality office.

Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram inaugurated the event on Tuesday.

Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram launched the sales on Tuesday by inserting a five rupee coin in the machine.

Commissioner of Gudiyatham Municipality, H. Ramesh said the vending machine would dispense a three-layered face mask. The vending machine has a holding capacity of 120 masks and refilling arrangements are also available.

The masks have been procured from certified companies for public distribution. Plans are afoot to involve self-help group members in producing masks, which need to be certified.

The Commissioner said there was an overwhelming response from the public to the initiative.

