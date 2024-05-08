Man who defrauded farmer with swapped ATM card, stole ₹80,000, arrested in Kallakurichi

The Kallakurichi police on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of cheating a farmer of ₹80,000 by swapping his debit card with another card, at an ATM in Kallakurichi.

The police said Periyasamy, 55, a farmer of Kuthiraichanthal, tried to withdraw cash from an ATM in Kallakurichi on April 1. Unable to carry out the transaction, he sought the help of a man, R. Devarajan of Salem who was standing in the kiosk. Pretending to help, the man checked the balance after getting the famer’s PIN. He then swapped the farmer’s card with another one and withdrew the ₹80,000 in multiple transactions.

The complainant found out that someone had withdrawn cash from his bank account. He realised that his debit card had been swapped by the person who helped him at the ATM kiosk. He lodged a complaint with the Kallakurichi police who perused the CCTV footage in the kiosk and arrested Devarajan.