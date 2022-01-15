Tamil Nadu

Man murdered in Kundrathur

A 33-year-old man, an employee of the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi, was stabbed to death when he intervened in a domestic spat in Kundrathur police station limits.

The victim was identified as Kumaran, 33, of Kundrathur, who went to the support of his relative, Meena, 29. Padmaguru, 38, of Sampamdham Nagar, was married to Sindhu, 30. But he was in a relationship with Meena.

Sindhu went to the former’s house and warned her. Meena allegedly retaliated and allegedly abused her. Angered over this, Meena accompanied by her relatives, Vishva and Kumaran, went to Padmaguru’s house and quarrelled with his wife.

Padmaguru, following a scuffle, stabbed Kumaran and injured Vishva. Neighbours came to their rescue and rushed the injured to a private hospital. Kumaran was declared dead before reaching the hospital.


