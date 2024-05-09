GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man installed with special pacemaker to treat very high heart rate

The implant was done under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre

Published - May 09, 2024 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man with intolerable palpitations (very high heart rate) recently underwent treatment for his condition. He has since resumed his normal routine, authorities at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) said.

The man’s heart rate was consistently over 200 beats per minute, and he was experiencing near blackouts. He did not respond to emergency intravenous medications. He had to be administered external defibrillation, where heavy energy is delivered to the patient’s chest wall to restore the heart’s normal rhythm. An evaluation revealed that the patient suffered from arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), a condition in the lower right chamber of the heart that is caused by a structural defect. This occurs in one in 3,000 people. The defect causes a sudden rise in heart rate, sometimes leading to death.

For such patients, installation of a special pacemaker (an implantable cardiac defibrillator) is necessary, said cardiologists Vinod Kumar and Preetam Krishnamurthy, who treated the patient. The implant, as per international guidelines, delivers a small current directly to the heart whenever the heart rate rises beyond a particular limit. The special pacemaker was procured and installed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

S. Thanikachalam, Chairman and Director of the Cardiac Care Centre at SRMC, said the government’s swift action enabled them to treat the patient and help him return to his routine. 

Related Topics

Health / private health care / Cardiology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.