Man held for killing 13-year-old boy

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 13-year-old boy and burying his body in a casuarina grove at Nochikuppam near Marakkanam.

The boy had gone missing on October 9 and his body was found buried in a casuarina grove on Wednesday. The body, which was in a decomposed condition was exhumed on Thursday, in the presence of police and revenue officials and sent for post-mortem.

The victim’s father had filed a missing complaint with the Marakkanam police on October 9. During investigation, the police found that the boy was last seen with one K. Abinesh, 22, also hailing from Nochikuppam.

The police detained Abinesh and he confessed to the murder.

Police said the accused took the boy under the pretext of catching parakeets and lured him to an isolated spot near the coast.

Abinesh allegedly tried to sexually assault the boy. When he resisted, Abinesh strangled him to death and buried the body to destroy the evidence.

The accused also confessed to murdering a 11-year-old boy last year. He was arrested. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.