Man attacks woman staff at beauty parlour in Tiruvannamalai

February 17, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A 35-year-old woman staff of a beauty parlour near the bus terminus in Tiruvannamalai town sustained grievous injuries on her face and neck after an unidentified man attacked her in the outlet on Saturday.

Police said that the victim S. Belula alis Sudha, was a resident of Muthu Vinayagar Street in the town. She was living with her son and her father in the town after her husband left many years ago. She was working in the beauty parlour for the past two years.

Around noon when Ms. Belula was working in the parlour, a man entered the outlet and got into an argument with her. She raised an alarm after she suffered severe injuries on her face and neck inflicted by the man with a sharp weapon. He fled the spot.

Immediately, she was admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital in the town. Based on an alert, Tiruvannamalai police rushed to the spot. Police have also taken the CCTV camera footage from the parlour to identify the accused. A case has been registered. A probe is being done, police said.