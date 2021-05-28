Malaysian actor complains against ex-Minister

A Malaysian woman of Indian origin and Tamil actor has lodged a complaint with the city police against former AIADMK Minister M. Manikandan for cheating her after having a relationship with her for five years. He alleged that he promised to marry her and abandoned her after she became pregnant. She alleged that he had threatened her and her family members in Malaysia when she insisted on him marrying her.

Accompanied by her lawyer, Shantini Theva lodged the complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children. Later, she released a copy of her complaint to the media. She acted in the film Nadodigal and used to visit the city when she was working for Malaysian Tourism. She said Mr. Manikandan was introduced to her in 2017 when he was Information Technology Minister and then he developed friendship with her on the pretext of investing in Malaysia. Within a few days, he proposed to her and expressed an interest to marry her though he had a wife. She claimed that both were living in a house in Besant Nagar and he used to stay with her when he was in the city. As a couple they both travelled to several places.

Ms. Shantini said she had evidence of Mr. Manikandan staying with her. His aides were aware about the relationship. She alleged that she had bcome pregnant three times and was forced by him to abort saying that they could have a baby after a formal marriage. He lived with her until April and later pressured her to leave India.

She said he threatened to upload nude videos and pictures on the internet if she did not leave the country and tried to threaten her through his assistant Bharani. She shared their pictures and the screenshot of their conversations with media.

Meanwhile, Manikandan denied all her allegations and claimed that he did not know her.