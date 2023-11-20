HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Makhna translocated from Pollachi village to Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve found dead

November 20, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Forest Department suspects that the radio-collared elephant had a fatal fall from a steep rocky terrain.

The Forest Department suspects that the radio-collared elephant had a fatal fall from a steep rocky terrain. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A makhna (tuskless male elephant) that was translocated by the Forest Department from a village near Pollachi to Chinna Kallar in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Valparai in July this year was found dead on Sunday.

The Department suspects that the radio-collared elephant had a fatal fall from a steep rocky terrain. According to it, frontline staff found the carcass in Nagamalai area of Villone forest beat, falling under the Kottur section of the Pollachi forest range, while patrolling the area.

The carcass was in decomposing state and the elephant, aged around 35, is believed to have died a few days ago. The post-mortem has been scheduled for Monday. The makhna was first translocated from Dharmapuri district to the ATR on February 5 this year after it caused extensive damage to crops in villages bordering forests. 

ALSO READ
Translocated makhna explores Chinna Kallar forests, roams 85 km in three weeks

However, the elephant strayed from the ATR and travelled over 100 km to reach Perur near Coimbatore city.

Though it was captured from a banana plantation at Perur and translocated to another location in the ATR on February 23, it started entering villages again. The Department captured the elephant for a third time from Saralapathi, 20 km off Pollachi, on July 31 from where it was translocated to Chinna Kallar. The Department said it had been monitoring the movement of the elephant using a GPS-enabled radio collar. An official, however, claimed that the radio collar might not emit signals all the time.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.