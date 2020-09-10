‘Make students employable’

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the State government not to destroy the future of students by taking hurried decisions on dispensing with arrear examinations and for self-promotion. Instead the government must chalk out a just course that would make the students eligible for employment opportunities.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin recalled that the All India Council for Technical Education had said that it would not be possible to award degrees to engineering college students by declaring them as having passed in papers in which they had examination arrears.

The development had exposed lack of clarity on the issue on the part of the government, he charged.

He said there were reports that the government had conveyed its decision to conduct the arrear examinations. The ongoing “tug-of-war” between the government and the AICTE had affected the student community severely, he added.