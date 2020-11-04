Madurai reports marginal rise in daily case count

Kanniyakumari follows it closely with 45 fresh cases

Madurai recorded a marginal increase of two in the number of daily COVID-19 cases to report 46 new cases on Wednesday. The district’s overall case count went up to 18,900. There were 80 discharges from hospitals.

With the addition of 45 cases, Kanniyakumari’s tally moved up to 15,069. After 16 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 269 active cases.

The infection tally of Thoothukudi rose to 15,198 after the admission of 42 new cases. There were 39 discharges in the district.

Sivaganga’s case count rose by 24 on Wednesday. The district, which has registered a tally of 5,959, marked the discharge of four people.

Tirunelveli had 21 fresh cases on Wednesday that took the district’s tally to 14,313, with 174 active cases. Two people were discharged.

Theni registered 19 fresh cases, with which its case tally touched 16,299. Only one person was discharged after treatment.

Tenkasi has 60 active cases after the admission of 17 new COVID-19 cases, which took the district’s tally to 7,868. The district marked the discharge of two people.

Fifteen people tested positive in Dindigul, which saw its case count rise to 9,858. In the district too, there was only one discharge reported.

Virudhunagar too reported 15 fresh cases, which took the total number of cases up to 15,506. After 20 people were discharged, the district has 91 active cases. The death toll remains at 222.

Ramanathapuram reported 13 new cases to have a tally of 6,043. Hospitals in the district discharged six people.