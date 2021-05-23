Madurai records 13 deaths, Virudhunagar 9

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

Madurai reported 13 COVID–19–related deaths on Sunday, when the district’s case tally went up by 1,139 to reach 55,726.

A total of 909 persons who recovered from the viral infection were discharged from different hospitals in the district. The district’s overall death toll stands at 798.

Nine persons died of COVID-19 in Virudhunagar district, which reported 569 fresh cases and 569 discharges on Sunday.

Among the deceased were two women. Three of the victims were aged less than 50. The youngest was a 32-year-old man. With these fresh cases, the district’s toll rose to 334.

The district has recorded over 11,000 fresh cases till date in May.