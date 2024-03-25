GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai Campus Connect

March 25, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
G. Natchiar, Founder and Director - Emeritus of Aravind Eye Care system, speaks at the 71st College Day celebration at Fatima College in Madurai.

G. Natchiar, Founder and Director - Emeritus of Aravind Eye Care system, speaks at the 71st College Day celebration at Fatima College in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

71st College Day

Fatima College celebrated its 71st College Day on March 23. Sr. Lilly Thockanattu, Provincial, St. Joseph Province, India, was the chief guest and G.Natchiar, an alumna, Padma Shri awardee and Founder and Director-Emeritus of Aravind Eye Care system, Madurai, the guest of honour. A striking feature of the celebration was the book release of five Fatimites who were honoured on the stage. Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary, the Principal, presented the college report. Sr. Lilly Thockanattu stressed the significance of education in shaping the young minds by citing various personalities ranging from ancient philosopher Pythagoras to Helen Keller. Dr. Natchiar expressed her gratitude to three most influential role models who molded her career and personality – Sister Mother Rose, college founder; Sakunthala, the first Principal; and Sr. Yvonne Mary of the Congregation of Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon.

Workshop held

Workshop under way at Lady Doak College

Workshop under way at Lady Doak College | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A one-day capacity building workshop for faculty members was organised by Lady Doak College on March 18. Ilango Rangaswamy, social activist and former scientist of CSIR and former panchayat president of Kuthambakkam, was the resource person. Through examples of social change initiatives, he exhorted the faculty members to help their students become socially responsible and socially conscious agents of social change. He stressed the need for community intervention to reduce inequalities and to establish sustainable growth for all in the country.

Golden jubilee celebration

The Department of Economics at Arul Anandar College celebrated its Golden Jubilee on March 22. Rathinasamy Maria Saleth, Honorary Professor, Madras School of Economics and former director of Madras Institute of Development Studies, was the chief guest. College Rector released the Golden Jubilee souvenir. I. Jeyaraj, HoD, expressed his gratitude to all who contributed to the department’s growth and success. D. Antony Singh Dhas, Convenor of the Golden Jubilee event, proposed the vote of thanks.

