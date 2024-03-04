Madurai Campus Connect

March 04, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Remembering Evelyn Rhine

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect by nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman. On account of this, the Department of Chemistry, Lady Doak College, organised Prof. Miss. Evelyn Rhine Endowment Lecture Programme on this auspicious National Science Da in association with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai. It coincided with the passion of Rhine to promote science among rural school children through her brainchild programme, Taking Science to Village. The endowment lecture was delivered by Sharmistha Dutta Choudhury from BARC, Mumbai, who and kindled the young minds on the topic ‘Light and Chemistry.’

On media studies

The PG Department and Research Centre of English organised a seminar on media studies on February 23. Vice-Principal and HoD R. Beulah Jeyashree delivered the welcome address. Principal Christianna Singh offered felicitations. M.M. Padmakumar, Head, Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru, spoke on how media made people ‘prosumers,’ enabling them to produce and consume content. For a successful career in media, one must be a life-long learner, have domain-specific knowledge and approach things intersectionally, he said. Jeny Dolly, Assistant Director of Tamil films, spoke on how all forms of media had their base in literature as it allowed the imagination of the readers to take flight. She demonstrated the intricacies involved in converting print literature to visual media by playing extracts from film adaptations Chinnaraj Joseph Jaikumar, Director, CEDAR, spoke on how press freedom ensured democracy and on responsible use of social media.

Quiz contest held

The Madura College conducted an inter-college quiz contest on February 28. Over 43 teams, comprising three members each from different institutions, participated in the event. Prof. Meenakshi Sundaram welcomed the gathering. Principal J. Suresh briefed the students on the importance of updating general knowledge. S. Venkatesh , Associate Professor of English, was the Quiz Master. Out of the 43 teams which underwent the preliminary round in the morning, seven top teams were selected for the finals. Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science, Mannar Tirumalai Naicker College and VHNSN College, Virudhunagar, won the first, second and third places respectively. Prof. Manikandan proposed the vote of thanks. Prof. Venkateswaran acted as Scorer of the event. Over 200 students participated in the competition.

Eco-narratives

As part of a research project - Developing Scientific Temper through Eco Narratives in Indian Literature among the students of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu - the Department of English of Directorate of Distance Education, Madurai Kamaraj University, under the headship of R. Dhayalakrishnan, the Principal Investigator, conducted an externship programme in two phases on January 6 and February 17.

J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, declared open the first phase. S. Prabahar from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, T. Marx (Pondicherry University), S. Armstrong (University of Madras), P. Nagaraj (Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore), A. Rama Subbiah, Principal, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Madurai, A. Chandra Bose of The Madura College, along with Director P Muthupandi (DDE) and Additional Controller of Examination S. Saleema Rabiyath graced the occasion.

S. Samuel Rufus from Madras Christian College, Mr. Prabahar and Farzaneh Haratyan from Iran and working at VIT, Vellore spoke.

In the second phase, Mr. Marx, Mr. Armstrong and S. Sushma Jenifer, Principal, Maria Arts and Science College for Women, Valliyoor spoke.

Fiesta’24

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science hosted MRCAS Fiesta’24, its first intra-collegiate meet. Students from all the departments participated in eight competitions. It paved way for identifying hidden talents of the students and helped in unleashing their potential.

Graduation Day

The graduation ceremony of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences was held on March 2. Tamil Nadu Central University Vice-Chancellor A. Krishnan delivered the special address and awarded degrees to the students. He urged the students to be self-confident and self-motivated and use the acquired education for the betterment of the society. Secretary D.V.Dharma Singh, Principal P. Jayakumar and M.Nisanth, Controller of Examination, were present.