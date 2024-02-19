Madurai Campus Connect

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
February 19, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Annual Day of kindergarten wing being celebrated in Triveni School

Annual Day of kindergarten wing being celebrated in Triveni School | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

SFSI inaugurated

Solaimalai Foundation for Startup Incubation (SFSI) was inaugurated at Solaimalai College of Engineering on January 15. Sriram Sankaran, chairman of Synchro, was the chief guest. College Associate Director S. Nagarajan, chairman V.S.P Solaimalai Pichai, Executive Directors S.P. Anand and S.P. Aravind were present. The introduction of SFSI paves the way for new opportunities and advancements in the field of startups and technology in the Madurai region.

Annual Day

Triveni School celebrated Annual Day of its kindergarten wing on February 16. Vidya Vijay, paediatric dentist, was the chief guest. Correspondent Beboy John, Director Joseph Zachariah, trust member Roshini John and Principal Chandrasekaran were present.

Remembering the Madurai artist

An evening of theatre and dance at Lakshmi School on its Annual Day

An evening of theatre and dance at Lakshmi School on its Annual Day | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Lakshmi School showcased an evening of theatre and dance as part of its Annual Day celebration on February 16. The programme unfolded the life of artist and Padmashri awardee Manohar Devadoss. His early inspirations to his ground-breaking contributions were unveiled through a drama. It also highlighted the life of noble sculptor Kuppamuthu Aasari from Sivaganga through a captivating dance drama.

Training on making dairy products

A function to mark training on making dairy products in progress at N.M.S.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College

A function to mark training on making dairy products in progress at N.M.S.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Department of Zoology of N.M.S.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College and S.N.P. Dairy organised a demonstration for rural entrepreneurs and students on production of milk-based food products on February 16. M. Seetha Lakshmi, Professor of Dairying, Gandhigram Rural University, was the chief guest. She said there were more job opportunities in dairy sector. R. Nevendra Pandian, Chief Executive Officer of SNP Milk Company, was a special invitee. GRU Professor M. Sankar and Laboratory Technical Assistant T. Barani Kumar gave training on how to make milk halwa, paneer, lassi, etc.

