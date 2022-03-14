Madurai Campus Connect

FINE ARTS 2022

FINE ARTS 2022 was celebrated at Fatima College on March 11 and 12. There were 16 competitions on the theme, ‘Humanism for a better world.’ Principal Rev. Sister G. Celine Sahaya Mary congratulated the winners and participants. .L. Sikkandhar Sulthan, Senior Radio Jockey, Hello FM was the guest of honour for the valedictory function. He urged the students to “search for your identity and the world will search for you.” He inspired the students with the rags to riches story of famous Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The most coveted first place was bagged by students of the Department of Mathematics (Shift - 1). In the postgraduate section, the students of Research centre of English (Shift - 1) bagged the first position.

Business Blaster

The Department of Business Administration of Lady Doak College, on March 11, organised an inter departmental competition, ‘Business Blaster,’ in collaboration with National Productivity Council, Madurai, with an aim to stimulate entrepreneurial spirit among youngsters. M Jegan Mohan, honorary

secretary, Madurai Productivity Council, was the guest of honour. R Jeyakodeeswari, Head of Department, in her welcome address, said the department had initiated the event as a part of silver jubilee celebration of the department. Students from various departments presented their innovative business startup ideas. The best proposals were selected by a team of experts from the industry for further guidance. This helped the students to identify opportunities - to convert them into business plans.

Back at college

The 1970-72 MSc Zoology students of The American College met at their alma mater. They met in their classroom at Stoffer hall. Eight students with their families assembled and shared their old memories. They shared about their staff with the present students. They were delighted to see their laboratory and classroom with their old classmates and cherished their memories. Among them were retired Principal S.Pappa; Nirmala Paul, Professor, Department of Zoology, Lady Doak College; Thilagavathy Daniel of Gandhigram Rural Institute; Janakiraman , Retd. Head of Zoology; Mariappan, Director, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi; and Prabakar Joseph, Retd. Head, SBK College and Daniel.

Space talk show

Chandrayan-3, the third lunar exploration mission, by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to be launched by August 2022, R.Venkatraman, the Deputy Director of Vehicle Assemblies and Launch Facilities, ISRO, has said.

Interacting with students of Queen Mira International School at the Space Talk Show on Monday, he said, “Chandrayan -2 Vikram had crashlanded as the lander and orbiter separation was difficult. We at ISRO never give up. We learn lessons from our failure to make our next mission success. We have put powerful engine for Chandrayan-3, which is scheduled for launch in August, and have learnt to control wobbling and oscillation.” To a question from QMIS Managing Director Abinath Chandran as to whether there was inter-connectivity between the two disciplines – Astronomy and Astrology, Dr. Venkatraman answered in the affirmative and said, “We do follow the time factor (during launches) to some extent, but there are occasions when we have seen failure when there has been one second delay and success despite 300 micro-seconds of delay.”

Earlier, R.Thiruchenthuran, president of A.P.J.Abdul Kalam Vision 2020, offered felicitations.