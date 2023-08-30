Madras High Court says ‘no’ to PMK public meeting in Cuddalore district on Wednesday

August 30, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to permit the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to hold a public meeting in Cuddalore district on Wednesday because the police apprehended law and order problems in the wake of large-scale violence that erupted after party workers picketed NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on July 28.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh denied permission after Additional Public Prosecutor A. Damodaran said there was every possibility of the party honouring the offenders, who had indulged in the July 28 riots, at Wednesday’s meeting and using it as an opportunity to take revenge on police officers who had acted against the rioters.

He said properties worth ₹12 lakh were damaged and 27 government vehicles were pelted with stones during the violence. The Neyveli Deupty Superintendent of Police had denied permission for the public meeting near the Vadalur bus stand since PMK workers might rake up the NLC expansion issue again.

On the other hand, advocate K. Balu, representing PMK Cuddalore district secretary S. Muthukrishnan, told the court that the public meeting had been planned to celebrate the completion of 35 years since the party’s inception. Though an application for permission was submitted on August 17, the DSP passed a rejection order only on August 27, he said.

He also alleged political motive behind the denial of permission. Though the participants at the meeting would touch upon environmental concerns over the NLCIL expansion, no provocative speeches would be made, he assured the court. Even the venue could be shifted to Kullanchavadi, situated 25 km away from Neyveli, he said.

The judge said it would be left open to the party to conduct the public meeting either at Villupuram or at Kallakurichi on Wednesday on condition that no provocative speeches be made and there be no reference to or acknowledgement of the persons involved in the July 28 violence.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Tuesday that the PMK would challenge the ruling. “The Madras High Court has allowed the PMK to organise the public meeting in Villupuram or Kallakurichi district. We don’t accept it and we will take necessary legal steps,” he said in a statement.

He claimed that the State government placed unsubstantiated charges against the PMK in the court. “There is no public interest behind these actions [the police refusing permission for the meeting]. It is all about politics,” he alleged.