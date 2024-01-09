GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court refuses to transfer Rajesh Das’ appeal from Villupuram Principal Sessions Court

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directs the former special DGP to appear before the Principal Sessions Court on January 12 and complete his arguments by January 24

January 09, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by former special Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das to transfer the hearing of an appeal preferred by him, against his conviction in a sexual harassment case, from the Villupuram Principal District and Sessions Court to any other sessions court.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh held that the petitioner had not made out any ground to order the transfer of the appeal. He directed the petitioner to appear in person before the Principal Sessions Court on January 12, commence the arguments on his side on January 18 and complete those arguments on or before January 24.

Thereafter, the Principal Sessions Court should pronounce the judgment on the appeal on its own merits and in accordance with the law, as expeditiously as possible, the judge ordered. He concurred with Additional Public Prosecutor A. Damodaran that the petitioner had not made out any ground for the transfer of the appeal.

The judge pointed out that it was the petitioner who had been seeking repeated adjournments before the Principal Sessions Court for one reason or the other. He had also approached the High Court twice, and obtained favourable orders when such adjournments were refused by the Principal Sessions Court.

Despite the High Court fixing different dates for his appearance before the Principal Sessions Court, the petitioner did not appear before the court on those dates, and sought adjournment again, citing the filing of the transfer petition on the ground of bias. “This conduct on the part of the petitioner assumes a lot of significance,” the judge said.

“If the facts of this case and the grounds raised by the petitioner are put before a reasonable man, he will come to a conclusion that such an apprehension raised by the petitioner is his own making, and that there is no ground to infer that there is a likelihood of bias on the part of the lower appellate judge,” Justice Venkatesh said.

The appeal had been filed against a judgment passed by the Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 16, 2023 convicting the former special DGP for having made sexual advances towards a woman IPS officer in February 2021 and sentencing him to three years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.