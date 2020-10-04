Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court refuses to quash summons issued to dental surgeon

Madras High Court in Chennai. File   | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

The Madras High Court has refused to quash summons issued by a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai to oral and maxillofacial surgeon S.M. Balaji for allegedly sending an e-mail with malicious contents against another surgeon R. Gunaseelan to the members of International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (IAOMS) in 2013.

Justice P.N. Prakash passed a stinging order directing Dr. Balaji and his hospital employee R. Jeyapragash to appear before the Magistrate on November 2. He expressed surprise over the way in which a police officer and a judicial officer had handled the case and said: “this clearly shows that some invisible hand had worked behind the screen”.

