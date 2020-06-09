Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court permits transparent partitions in court halls across Tamil Nadu

In a circular issued by e-mail, the High Court’s Registrar General C. Kumarappan said, the permission had been granted as a preventive measure to be taken against the spread of COVID-19.

The Madras High Court has permitted judicial officers across the State to put up transparent partitions inside all court halls between the dais where they sit and the area where lawyers, litigants and others gather during proceedings.

In a circular issued by e-mail to all principal district judges in the State, the High Court’s Registrar General C. Kumarappan said, the permission had been granted as a preventive measure to be taken against the spread of COVID-19.

Providing two illustrative photographs of the transparent partitions in a court hall, the R-G said, similar partitions could be put up in all court halls by utilising the periodical maintenance funds through the Public Works Department.

The judicial officers were also given liberty to make any other alternative arrangements within reasonable means.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:30:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/madras-high-court-permits-transparent-partitions-in-court-halls-across-tamil-nadu/article31790031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY