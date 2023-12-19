GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras High Court calls for details of cases pending against all MPs/MLAs across Tamil Nadu

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy direct Advocate General to submit the details by January 30, 2024

December 19, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madras High Court in Chennai. File

A view of the Madras High Court in Chennai. File

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to submit complete details regarding the number of criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs in the State, the courts in which they are pending and the stage of the proceedings before those courts.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy asked Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram to ensure that the details were submitted in the court by January 30 so that they could be perused by the Bench on January 31, 2024.

Madras High Court to constitute special bench for ensuring early disposal of MP/MLA cases in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

The direction was issued during the hearing of a 2020 suo motu writ petition taken up by the court to monitor the progress of the cases against legislators. Since the Supreme Court had even recently reiterated the need for such monitoring, the Bench decided to call for details.

The Chief Justice told the Advocate General that since the Supreme Court had ordered constitution of a special Bench in the High Court to monitor and expedite the proceedings in such cases, the Bench led by him would begin issuing directions to the courts concerned after submission of the details.

