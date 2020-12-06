Lorry owners to go on strike from Dec. 27

Members of the State Lorry Owners’ Federation have announced an indefinite strike from December 27, demanding the State government’s intervention in fulfilling their long-standing demands.

M.R. Kumarasamy, president of the organisation, said lorry owners would go on a strike, from 6 a.m. on December 27. “The strike has been announced, condemning the Transport Department, whose actions have affected our livelihood,” he said.

Mr. Kumarasamy said that while manufacturers had been installing GPS devices on vehicles from 2015, during their manufacture itself, the State government should withdraw its restrictions on installing devices from specific companies. He said in the country, the price of diesel was the highest in Tamil Nadu, adding that the State government should reduce the VAT on it.

As many as five lakh vehicles are operating in the State, and they will stay off the roads from December 27. He added that lorries from other States too would not operate in Tamil Nadu. The association also expressed solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi.

“The State government should implement the directions of the Madurai Bench and the Madras High Court, and install speed regulators and reflective tapes on vehicles,” he added.