Lookout circular issued against former Minister in cheating case

Eight special teams are in search of Rajenthra Bhalaji

Virudhunagar police have issued a lookout circular against former AIADMK Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who has been absconding to evade arrest in a cheating case.

A senior police officer said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar had issued the circular a couple of days ago to ensure that Mr. Bhalaji does not leave the country.

Eight special teams are in search of Mr. Bhalaji who escaped from a public meeting on Friday, immediately after being alerted about the dismissal of his anticipatory bail by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The police said that Mr. Bhalaji changed three cars while fleeing through rural roads before the police could launch a hunt for him.

The former Milk and Dairy Development Minister has been accused of having cheated several persons by taking money on the promise of getting them jobs in Aavin.

Former AIADMK functionary Vijaya Nallathambi, who was accused by one of the victims of being a conduit, too claimed he had given Mr. Bhalaji ₹1.60 crore, which was collected from job seekers.

Virudhunagar district Crime Branch police had registered two cases against Mr. Bhalaji and his assistants.