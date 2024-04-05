GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Secretariat declares Erode seat vacant

April 05, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A. Ganesamoorthy

A. Ganesamoorthy

Following the death of MDMK leader A. Ganesamoorthy, the Erode Lok Sabha constituency has been declared vacant. An official notification issued by the Lok Sabh Secretariat earlier this week said that the seat because vacant with effect from March 28. A few days before his death, he allegedly attempted to end his life and was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. He didn’t respond to treatment and died. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

