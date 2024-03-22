Lok Sabha polls | Vijayakant’s son Vijaya Prabhakaran to make poll debut in Virudhunagar

March 22, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMDK on Friday, March 21, 2024, released its list of candidates for the five Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting in, as part of the AIADMK alliance, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The DMDK’s late founder Vijayakant’s son Vijaya Prabhakaran will make his poll debut and contest in Virudhunagar. The BJP has fielded actor Radikaa Sarathkumar from here, while the Congress will field a candidate as part of the DMK alliance.

As per the announcement made by the party’s general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant, former MLA P. Parthasarathy will contest in Central Chennai. He is slated to take on DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran and BJP’s Vinoj P. Selvam.

DMDK’s former MLA K. NallaThambi will contest from Tiruvallur, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The BJP has fielded Pon V. Balaganapathy, while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

Another ex-MLA of the party P. Sivakolunthu will contest in Cuddalore, where the PMK has fielded film director Thangar Bachan under its alliance with the BJP. The Congress will be contesting here too, as a part of the DMK alliance.

In Thanjavur, the DMDK announced P. Sivanesan as the candidate, where the DMK has fielded S. Murasoli and the BJP has named M. Muruganandam.