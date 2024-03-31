Lok Sabha polls | T.N. Chief Minister Stalin campaigns during morning walk in Erode

March 31, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - ERODE

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met people and traders at the Sampath Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai and campaigned for the Erode parliamentary constituency’s candidate K.E. Prakash on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Accompanied by the party leaders including Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj and Mr. Prakash. Mr. Stalin spent about 20 minutes, interacting with traders and the public, some of whom also took selfies with him. He enquired with the farmers about the sales at the vegetable market and sought votes for the party’s candidate. He also received petitions from the traders and the public.

Mr. Stalin also visited the family of late Erode MP and one of the founding leaders of the MDMK, A. Ganesamoorthy, who died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital on March 28, and offered condolences to them.

Mr. Stalin will participate in a public meeting and campaign for three candidates of INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls at Chinniyampalayam in the evening. He will campaign for Erode DMK’s candidate K.E. Prakash, Namakkal Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi candidate S. Matheswaran and Karur Indian National Congress candidate S. Jothimani.