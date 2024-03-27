Lok Sabha polls | Kallakurichi election officer issues voting ‘invitation card’

March 27, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The district election authorities in Kallakurichi have brought out an invitation in the form of a traditional wedding invitation, requesting voters to come to polling booths and cast their votes at the upcoming Parliamentary elections on April 19.

The invitation has been printed in the auspicious yellow colour, and calls the election a “good occasion”, conducted by the Election Commission of India. The invite has been brought out by District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath.

The happy occasion, the invitation says, is scheduled in the year of Thiruvalluvar 2055 [the current Tamil year] and the Tamil month of Chithirai [when the election is being held], on Friday, during the auspicious time of between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The invitation also appeals to the electorate to exercise their franchise without fail. Giving and taking of gifts is punishable and should be avoided, it says.