GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Kallakurichi election officer issues voting ‘invitation card’

Crafted to look like a traditional wedding invitation, printed in auspicious yellow, the missive asks all voters to come to polling booths on April 19 and cast their votes

March 27, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
The invitation to vote, styled to look like a traditional wedding invitation, released by Kallakurichi election authorities

The invitation to vote, styled to look like a traditional wedding invitation, released by Kallakurichi election authorities | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district election authorities in Kallakurichi have brought out an invitation in the form of a traditional wedding invitation, requesting voters to come to polling booths and cast their votes at the upcoming Parliamentary elections on April 19.

The invitation has been printed in the auspicious yellow colour, and calls the election a “good occasion”, conducted by the Election Commission of India. The invite has been brought out by District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath.

The happy occasion, the invitation says, is scheduled in the year of Thiruvalluvar 2055 [the current Tamil year] and the Tamil month of Chithirai [when the election is being held], on Friday, during the auspicious time of between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The invitation also appeals to the electorate to exercise their franchise without fail. Giving and taking of gifts is punishable and should be avoided, it says.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / voting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.