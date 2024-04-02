GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Former T.N. Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar booked for threatening poll official

Mr. Vijayabhaskar, who was Transport Minister during the AIADMK regime, was booked after he and his party cadre began a dispute with election officials who were trying to videograph his campaign in Karur

April 02, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar. File photograph

The Karur police on Monday, April 1, 2024, registered a case against former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar and others, for threatening an election official.

According to sources, about 10 vehicles were said to have followed the vehicle of Mr. Vijayabhaskar when he was canvassing for votes in support of K.R.L. Thangavel, the AIADMK’s candidate for the Karur Lok Sabha constituency in Aranganathanpettai on Sunday, March 31.

A team of election officials led by Vinoth Kumar, the Block Development Officer of Thanthonimalai, reportedly asked the AIADMK workers to follow the model code of conduct (MCC) and provide for space between the vehicles. The AIADMK men however, picked up an argument with Mr. Vinoth Kumar and other officials, when a team member attempted to videograph the campaigning.

Following this, Mr. Vinoth Kumar lodged a complaint with the Vangal police. The police registered a case against Mr. Vijayabhaskar and others under 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (deterring public servants from discharging duty) and a few other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

