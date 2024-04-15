GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | BJP's election manifesto will not succeed in Tamil Nadu: Vaiko

The MDMK leader said campaigning by PM Modi, who visited T.N. nine times ahead of the elections but not even once during natural calamites, would not succeed

April 15, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK leader Vaiko paid tribute to a portrait of late Erode MP and senior leader A. Ganesamoorthy, in Erode on Monday, April 15, 2024

MDMK leader Vaiko paid tribute to a portrait of late Erode MP and senior leader A. Ganesamoorthy, in Erode on Monday, April 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

MDMK leader Vaiko on Monday, April 15, 2024, said the BJP’s Lok Sabha election manifesto would not succeed in Tamil Nadu, and expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc, under which his party is contesting, would win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Mr. Vaiko, who was addressing the media in Erode, had earlier paid tribute to a portrait of Erode MP and senior MDMK leader A. Ganesamoorthy, who died on March 28. Mr. Vaiko had also offered his condolences to the family, at their residence in Periyar Nagar.

Mr. Vaiko said the BJP had promised to establish Tiruvalluvar cultural centres across the globe saying that the world’s oldest Tamil language was its pride and that it would take efforts to enhance the global reputation of the language. “This is a new test run [for them] and they won’t succeed,” he said and added that the BJP’s manifesto would not succeed in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, had failed to visit the State during natural calamities, but had now visited nine times, just in an attempt to win the elections. “It will be a dream only,” he claimed, referring to the BJP’s attempts to win, and also said that Union Ministers coming to the state to campaign would not make any difference.

Mr. Vaiko also said he wanted the Election Commission to take action against BJP state president and Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency candidate K. Annamalai for allegedly seeking votes after campaigning hours end at 10 p.m.

