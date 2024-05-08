GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Additional CCTV cameras to be installed in all strong rooms in T.N., Madras High Court told

The move comes in the wake of the CCTV cameras in the Nilgiris, Erode and Tenkasi constituencies temporarily malfunctioning

May 08, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
CCTV camera surveillance room seen outside a strong room in Chromepet. Photograph used for representational purposes only

CCTV camera surveillance room seen outside a strong room in Chromepet. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, informed the Madras High Court of having instructed all District Election Officers in the State to install additional closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that were used in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, have been stored.

Appearing before a summer vacation bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and R. Kalaimathi, Election Commission of India standing counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan said the additional CCTV cameras would have a dedicated line, switch, router and a television for political party agents to view the footage.

Villupuram MP urges Returning Officer to ensure safety of EVMs in strong rooms

The arrangement has been put in place in such a way that the additional CCTV cameras would continue to work even if the other cameras failed, because of technical, electrical or electronic reasons. The instructions for the additional cameras were issued on May 2 after complaints of malfunctioning CCTCV cameras reported in the Nilgiris, Erode and Tenkasi constituencies.

The Division Bench recorded the submission made by the ECI counsel while disposing of a writ petition filed by advocate M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi. The petitioner had insisted upon constituting an expert committee headed by a retired High Court judge to find out why the snags in the strong rooms had occurred.

In his affidavit, the petitioner had stated that the CCTV cameras in some of the strong rooms in the State had suddenly stopped functioning creating a strong suspicion of foul play. Therefore, in order to instill confidence in the minds of the voters, he insisted on ordering an inquiry into the issue by an expert committee.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / voting / Election Commission of India / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.