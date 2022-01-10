Lockdown yields Tasmac a bumper

It sold liquor worth ₹217.96 crore on Saturday

A day before Sunday’s total lockdown in the State, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) sold liquor worth ₹217.96 crore, much higher than what it sold on New Year’s Eve when celebrations were restricted for the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 31, 2021, it sold liquor worth ₹147.69 crore, lower than in the previous two years. According to data provided by sources in Tasmac, the Chennai zone on Saturday sold liquor worth ₹50.04 crore and the Tiruchi region netted ₹42.59 crore in sales.

Rain-induced dip

The sales in Salem stood at ₹40.85 crore. Madurai and Coimbatore sold liquor worth ₹43.20 crore and ₹41.28 crore respectively.

Asked why the sales were down during New Year and had shot up now, the source said, “Sales are generally good on Saturdays, and since there was a total lockdown on Sunday, people rushed to stock up on liquor. And New Year’s Eve fell on Friday, and the rain also dampened the consumption.”

Tasmac sells liquor worth ₹130 crore-₹140 crore a day through over 5,300 outlets across the State.