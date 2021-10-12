Local bodies polls: DMK leading in Kallakurichi, Villupuram districts

24 panchayat unions went to polls in two phases on October 6 and 9

The ruling DMK was leading in the Panchayat union ward member posts in early trends as counting was taken up in the rural local bodies election at 22 centres in Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts on Tuesday.

Of the total 180 posts of panchayat union ward members in Kallakurichi district, the DMK won 31 posts, while its archrival, the AIADMK had won two posts. The CPI (M), an ally of the DMK had won one post. The DMK also won two seats out of the total tally of 19 for the post of district panchayat ward members, the results of which were declared as of 8.30 p.m. Counting for the posts of village panchayat president and village panchayat wards were still under way.

In Villupuram district, the DMK was leading in 24 out of the total 293 Panchayat union ward posts while the AIADMK had won two posts. A total of 391 candidates were elected unopposed for various posts. As many as 369 candidates were elected without a contest for the post of village panchayat ward members and 22 for the post of village panchayat president.

As many as 24 panchayat unions — 11 in Kallakurichi district and 13 in Villupuram district went to the polls in two phases on October 6 and 9. The first phase of elections registered a turnout of 82.25% (Kallakurichi) and 83.66% (Villupuram). In the second phase, Kallakurichi registered 82.59% while Villupuram registered 85.31%.

In Cuddalore district, the DMK won all five Panchayat union ward member posts, which were lying vacant.