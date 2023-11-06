HamberMenu
Leopard mauls seven-year-old boy at Valparai in Coimbatore district

November 06, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The seven-year-old boy, who suffered injuries in a leopard attack, at the Government Hospital in Valparai on November 6, 2023.

The seven-year-old boy, who suffered injuries in a leopard attack, at the Government Hospital in Valparai on November 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A seven-year-old boy, son of a migrant worker, suffered injuries in a leopard attack at Valparai within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Monday.

The injured was identified as Bardeep, son of Sanjay who works in a tea estate at Sirukundra, lower division, at Valparai.

According to the Forest Department, Bardeep was mauled by a leopard when he was playing outside the workers’ quarters around 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

A leopard that emerged from the tea bushes attacked the boy and tried to pull him towards the bushes. The boy cried out for help and other workers came to his rescue. The big cat left the boy and retracted into the bushes.

A portion of the scalp at the back of the boy’s head came off in the attack of the carnivore. He also suffered a cut on his right hand.

The workers immediately alerted the estate management and the Forest Department. The boy was rushed to the Government Hospital in Valparai.

G. Venkatesh, Forest Range Officer, Valparai, said doctors examined the boy whose condition was stable.

As movement of leopards is common in the Valparai plateau at night, the Forest Department had given instructions to estate managements and workers not to venture out in the early hours and night.

In April this year, two migrant workers were injured in attacks by a leopard on two consecutive days in field No.35 of Woodbriar tea estate at Sirukundra.

