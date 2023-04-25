HamberMenu
Forest Minister visits leopard attack victim in Coimbatore 

April 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Tuesday visited a migrant worker, who was injured in the attack of a leopard in a tea estate at Valparai on April 21, at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. He handed over ₹10,000 to Anil Oran (27) of Jharkhand, in addition to the initial sum of ₹4,000 given to him earlier by the Forest Department.

Mr. Oran was attacked by a leopard while working in field No.35 of Woodbriar tea estate at Sirukundra, which falls under Valparai forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

