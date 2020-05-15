Law Minister’s PA files complaint over fake Facebook account

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam’s personal assistant has lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch (DCB) seeking an investigation into a fake account created in the Minister’s name in both Facebook and Twitter.

In the complaint submitted to R. Devi, Inspector of DCB, Villupuram, K. Rajaram, PA to the Law Minister said that Mr. Shanmugam did not have any account both in Facebook and Twitter. Mr. Rajaram, who also submitted copies of fake posts from the handles requested the police to remove them from virtual spaces and trace their origin.

The DCB police have booked a case under Sections 66 C and 66 D of the Information Technology Act. Further investigations are on.