Tamil Nadu

Last date extended for other State candidates

Candidates from other States who wish to apply to the undergraduate and MCA programmes offered by Anna University may do so till September 30. The university has extended the last date for registration and submission of applications online for admission to B.E/B.Tech/B.Arch/M.C.A degree programmes (for other State candidates only) for the academic year 2020-2021.

