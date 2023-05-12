PT leader Krishnasamy alleges corruption in TASMAC

May 12, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy on Friday alleged massive corruption was taking place in TASMAC — right from procurement of liquor to sale of empty bottles and cardboard boxes and said TASMAC liquor outlets should be eliminated. His party will organise marches and public meetings from June 15 across 100 places in Tamil Nadu to raise awareness about why TASMAC should be shut down, he told journalists in Chennai.

According to him, people wanted a change of government in Tamil Nadu and mere Cabinet reshuffle would not be of any use.

Criticising the government and the police for not taking any concrete action against those who mixed human waste in the drinking water tank in Vengaivayal, he said he would visit the village and meet the people. “It is wrong to identify the perpetrators by performing DNA tests on human wastes. They must find out who mixed the human waste in the drinking water tank, not to whom it belongs to. It is also not appropriate to subject victims to more investigation,” he said.