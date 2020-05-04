Krishnagiri moves from green zone to orange

Krishnagiri moved from green zone to orange zone after two women tested positive for COVID 19 here in Shoolagiri. The women, 52 years and 60 years of age, both flower sellers near Shoolagiri bus stand, are believed to have contracted the infection from a Villupuram man, who travelled to Shoolagiri for a wedding in the family of one of the women.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Health Govindan said the women had shown mild symptoms of fever and cough on Friday. Their swabs were collected on May 2 and 3 respectively and sent for testing. The tests returned positive and the women were placed in home quarantine. “They are in good condition, and 5 other family members of one of the women were also isolated.”

No information was forthcoming from the health authorities on when was the marriage was held, how the travel was allowed and the number of attendees. Kamarajar Nagar and Anna Nagar in Shoolagiri were cordoned off as containment zones. It appeared that the authorities would once again dub the testing of the women as imported cases.

“It is an “imported case” and there are no real cases in Krishnagiri,” Dr.Govindan said.

On Friday, a 67-year-old Krishnagiri man tested positive after a week of quarantine in his home in a village in Krishnagiri upon his return from Puttaparthi. However, he was stopped at the border in Salem. So it was counted under Salem district.