Keeping it in the family

The fight in the Andipatti Assembly constituency in Theni district is between two brothers. A. Logirajan (AIADMK) and A. Maharajan (DMK) have been named candidates by the two Dravidian majors. In 2019, the elder brother, Mr. Maharajan, defeated Mr. Logirajan by 12,323 votes in the bypoll. Though candidates from other parties were expected to be fielded, the battle lines here have once again been drawn between the brothers.

