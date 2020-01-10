Tamil Nadu

Keeladi reports in 24 Indian, global languages

The copies are available at the book fair.  

Professional translators from across the world worked on the project

The findings of the Keeladi excavations were released on Thursday in 24 languages and the copies are available at the stall of the Department of Archaeology at the ongoing book fair.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who inaugurated the fair, visited the stall. “We have used professional translators from across the world for the work,” said T. Udhayachandran, Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Department of Archeology said.

The findings are now available in English, Tamil, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, Gujarati, Assamese, Russian, Mandarin, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Italy, Portuguese and Hangal among others. It has been published by the Department of Archaeology and Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation. “The copies are available at the book fair. Tamil and English versions are priced at ₹50 and copies in other languages cost ₹200,” Mr. Udhyachandran said.

