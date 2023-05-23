Karumuttu Kannan’s death a huge loss: Stalin

May 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his deep condolences on the passing away of industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan and said his death was a huge loss.

The Chief Minister mentioned about the late industrialist’s contributions to industries, education sectors and his various development and renovation works in temples. Mr. Stalin recalled his family’s long association with the industrialist since the days of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin recalled having been warmly welcomed by the industrialist whenever he visited Madurai. He hailed Mr. Kannan as a humanitarian, who helped several poor and downtrodden pursue education while being at the helm of Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai.

Recalling that the noted industrialist was named the Fit Person (Thakkar) of the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai in 2006, Mr. Stalin underlined the late industrialist’s initiatives in the renovation of the temple.

During the DMK government under M. Karunanidhi, the industrialist was made a member of the State Planning Commission and soon after Mr. Stalin assumed office, he was enlisted as member of a high-level panel in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

In a statement, former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam condoled the death of the industrialist, who, he said, was like a brother to him. The AIADMK government honoured the industrialist with Kamarajar Award in 2015, he said.