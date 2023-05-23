Industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan passes away in Madurai

May 23, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - MADURAI

Well known industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan passed away at his residence in Madurai on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He was 70.

According to his family members, he was ill for a brief period. He leaves behind his wife Uma Kannan, daughters Visalakshi and Radha and son Hari Thiagarajan.

Mr. Kannan was also the Fit Person (Thakkar) of the famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple since 2005.

As the chairman of the Thiagarajar Mills Madurai and president of the Thiagarajar Colleges, Mr. Kannan was associated for many years with academic and industrial organisations including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Southern India Mills Association. He was a member of the State Planning Commission and involved actively in many universities in Tamil Nadu including in Anna University Chennai.

He was the recipient of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award which was presented by the Tamil Nadu government for promoting education and social service. The Tamil Nadu government had appointed him as the member in the High Level Advisory Committee to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022.

The last rites would be performed on Wednesday, May 24, family members said.