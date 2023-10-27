HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanimozhi, Annamalai seek Jaishankar’s intervention for release of T.N. fishermen detained at the Maldives

The 12 fishermen were taken into custody after accidentally ventured into the maritime area of the Maldives when they tried to move to safety following a cyclone alert they received on October 20

October 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kanimozhi

K. Kanimozhi

Thoothukudi MP K. Kanimozhi from the DMK and Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday separately wrote to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar seeking his intervention in securing the release of 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Maldivian authorities.

In her letter, Ms. Kanimozhi said the fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district were fishing in the southern Arabian Sea. They accidentally ventured into the maritime area of the Maldives when they tried to move to safety following a cyclone alert they received on October 20. She requested Mr. Jaishankar to secure the release of the fishermen and their boat at the earliest.

Highlighting the arrest of the 12 fishermen, Mr. Annamalai requested the Minister’s “intervention to facilitate the swift and safe repatriation” of them. He thanked Mr. Jaishankar for his unwavering support for Tamil fishermen and for prioritising their safety.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.