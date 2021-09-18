Kamal urges CM to safeguard livelihood of Ford workers

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday said that Ford Company, which employs around 4,000 workers directly and 25,000 workers indirectly, should not be allowed to shut down their factory citing losses after enjoying all the subsidies, easing of regulations, institutional support provided by the State government.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said that State government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must intervene in this issue and ensure that the livelihoods of the workers are taken care of.

“After 25 years, Ford Company has announced suddenly that it would be ending its operations in Tamil Nadu. This decision has left the workers and their families devastated. People in Tamil Nadu are already facing job losses, economic hardships and losses in revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic. There is no way that all these workers will get other jobs in a short time,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said that the government offers significant subsidies and support to industries to ensure that workers get permanent livelihood.

“It is not acceptable for companies to say that ‘we will take the profits, but if we face losses, we will shut down and leave’. Then, there would be no meaning to the slew of subsidies, institutional support, easing of regulations, water and other resources to the company. The State government must show same interest in ensuring livelihood of the workers…that it shows in attracting investments to the State,” he said.