Justice R. Mahadevan to be Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court from Friday

The appointment comes in the wake of the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala on Thursday

Published - May 23, 2024 01:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Justice R. Mahadevan of Madras High Court

Justice R. Mahadevan of Madras High Court | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice R. Mahadevan, the seniormost puisne judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court with effect from Friday. The incumbent Chief Justice, Sanjay V. Gangapurwala, is set to retire on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification announcing the President’s decision.

Mr. Justice Mahadevan was born in Chennai on June 10, 1963, and enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 1989 after obtaining a degree in law from the Madras Law College.

He practised in the civil, criminal as well as writ jurisdiction, and specialised in indirect tax laws, customs and central excise for 25 years. He served as the Additional Government Pleader (Taxes) for the State government and Additional Central Government Standing Counsel before his elevation to the Bench.

He had handled over 11,000 cases during his stint as a law officer, and got elevated as a judge of the High Court in 2013.

