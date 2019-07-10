Tamil Nadu

Judge vacancies will be filled soon: Minister

C.Ve. Shanmugam

Appointment orders have been issued to 270 candidates

There are 83 vacancies for judges’ posts in Tamil Nadu, and efforts are on to ensure that they are filled, Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam informed the Assembly.

Speaking during a debate on the demand for grants for the Law, Courts and Prisons Departments, Mr. Shanmugam said Tamil Nadu had 1,174 posts of judges, of which only 83 were vacant. He said that under a process to select 322 civil judges, orders had been issued to 270 candidates, and the government was taking steps to fill the remaining vacancies. “We have set up 440 courts so far. Last year alone, 41 new courts were set up,” Mr. Shanmugam said. “Very soon, 100% of the courts in T.N. will function from their own buildings,” he added.

The Minister said the government will continue to push for the use of Tamil as a court language.

