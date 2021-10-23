Tamil Nadu

Jiwal leads tributes to dead policemen

Remembering warriors: Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal paying homage to martyred police personnel in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN K.V.

The Greater Chennai Police is observing ‘Police Commemoration Week’ since Thursday, recalling the sacrifices of its personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and also those who died of COVID-19.

A 11-day programme — from October 21 to 31 — has been organised across the city on the orders of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to make the public, especially the youth, aware of the sacrifices made by policemen.

On Friday, near the Labour statue on Marina, Mr. Jiwal, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, R. Jayanthi, dean of Government Medical College, Omandurar, chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and film-maker P. Vasu paid floral tributes to the portraits of police personnel who died of COVID-19.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 12:57:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/jiwal-leads-tributes-to-dead-policemen/article37133087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY