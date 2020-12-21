Jerusalem pilgrimage subsidy increased to ₹37,000

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday announced an increase in the subsidy for Christians going to Jerusalem on pilgrimage.
Speaking at the Christmas celebrations organised by the AIADMK at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, he said the subsidy of ₹20,000, now being granted to Christian pilgrims going from Tamil Nadu to Jerusalem, was being increased to ₹37,000.
The Chief Minister said the AIADMK had always stood by the minorities and ensured their safety. “The minorities in Tamil Nadu need not be afraid. The AIADMK family will be like one of your family members, and will always protect and stand by you,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said the Christian community had done yeoman service to people, providing them with education and healthcare. “The AIADMK family thanks the Christian community for its services and will stand by it and other minority communities in the State,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath