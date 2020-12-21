Jerusalem pilgrimage subsidy increased to ₹37,000

The AIADMK will always stand by minority communities, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday announced an increase in the subsidy for Christians going to Jerusalem on pilgrimage.

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations organised by the AIADMK at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, he said the subsidy of ₹20,000, now being granted to Christian pilgrims going from Tamil Nadu to Jerusalem, was being increased to ₹37,000.

The Chief Minister said the AIADMK had always stood by the minorities and ensured their safety. “The minorities in Tamil Nadu need not be afraid. The AIADMK family will be like one of your family members, and will always protect and stand by you,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said the Christian community had done yeoman service to people, providing them with education and healthcare. “The AIADMK family thanks the Christian community for its services and will stand by it and other minority communities in the State,” he said.