Jayakumar vows stringent action

Promising stringent action against those who committed malpractices in the Group-IV Services examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Personnel and Administrative Reforms Minister D. Jayakumar on Wednesday said no one will be spared.

Addressing the media after meeting department officials, Mr. Jayakumar said a total of 13 people had been arrested in connection with the case, and that the probe by the CB-CID was “proceeding in the right direction”.

Even as he maintained that it was for the TNPSC to decide on the issue, Mr. Jayakumar questioned whether it would be fair to punish all 14 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination by asking them to write the test again, just because candidates at two exam centres had indulged in malpractices.

He recalled that the TNPSC had debarred 99 candidates from appearing for its exams for life. The TNPSC was an independent and autonomous body, and in the light of recent incidents, the government was naturally concerned, he said.

To a query on possible malpractices in the Group I and Group 2A exams, he said it was for the CB-CID to probe such claims, if there was a prima facie case.